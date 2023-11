ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 20 was taken to the hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound on Rochester’s north side Wednesday.

Rochester Police found him around 11:30 a.m. on Marburger Street off Ridge Road. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.

Investigators say he may have been shot on Norton Street near Remington Street. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.