Man freed after arm caught in machinery at Ontario County farm

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — A farm worker was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to heal from a farm accident that happened Thursday in Manchester, in which his arm became trapped in a piece of machinery.

The Will-O-Crest Farm employee’s arm had become trapped between a wire spool and the machine’s outer housing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel, Phelps and Clifton Springs firefighters, a sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper worked to free him from the machine; they, along with farm employees, were able to disassemble the machine to free his arm.

Life Net flew the worker to Strong to be treated; the Sheriff’s Office said he would remain there to heal.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is being treated as a workplace accident.