Man from Canada charged with attempting to rape child in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man from Canada is facing attempted rape charges after investigators say he traveled to Canandaigua and intended on having sex with a 14-year-old child.

The Canandaigua Police Department arrested Ariel Cieslak of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Police say he traveled to Canandaigua after having an internet conversation with someone who he believed to be a child and intended to meet with.

Cieslak was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket for Canandaigua City Court at a later date.