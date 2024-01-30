Man from Yemen accused of illegally selling cannabis products in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man from Yemen is facing charges after Webster Police said he illegally sold cannabis products at a store on Ridge Road.

Alhusam Muayad Nasser Sharaf is charged with Felony possession of cannabis and criminal possession of a weapon. Webster Police say they searched the store, Puff N’ Stuff, on Jan. 25 after getting complaints from residents about illegal cannabis sales.

Officers say they seized hundreds of pre-packaged cannabis products along with tasers. U.S. Border Patrol helped to identify Sharaf was the suspect.