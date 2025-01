ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kyle Ashford, 20 – who shot a man in Greece last year – will face 10 years in prison.

In May 2024 outside a house on Denise Road, Ashford shot a man, who survived. Ashford pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault, robbery and gun charges.

On Thursday, Monroe County Judge Victoria Argento sentenced Ashford to 10 years prison plus five years of post-release supervision.