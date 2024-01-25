Man gets 2-6 years for manslaughter in 2022 hit-and-run death of social worker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who struck and killed a social worker in December 2022 in a hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Master D. Bevel Jr., 38, appeared Thursday before Judge Victoria Argento, having pleaded guilty in November to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Bevel hit Edgar SantaCruz, 42, and his dog as they were walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Park Avenue and South Goodman Street. SantaCruz, an adult social worker active in Foodlink and Cameron Community died after being rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. The dog also died.