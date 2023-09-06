Man gets 20 to life for robbing delivery driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Orlando Velazquez has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for robbing a delivery driver and threatening the driver with a knife.

The robbery happened Sept. 5, 2022 on Monroe Avenue, at about 9:45 a.m. Rochester Police responded and apprehended Velazquez moments later, with the knife and stolen property. After a bench trial, he was convicted of first-degree robbery in Monroe County Judge Victoria Argento’s court.

Velazquez was sentenced by Argento as a persistent violent felony offender, due to his extensive criminal history, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

“Instead of turning his life around, Orlando Velazquez chose to threaten the life of an innocent delivery man, before robbing the victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Gregory Clark, who prosecuted the case. “The victim was doing his job as a productive member of society, and now must live with the trauma of this violent crime.”