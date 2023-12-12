Man gets 20 years in prison on gun charges after shooting at woman

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A man who shot at a woman four times from his vehicle has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ernest Hughey, 38, had been convicted of three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a jury trail. He was sentenced Tuesday by Monroe County Judge Douglas Randall to 20 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

According to the county District Attorney’s Office, Hughey shot four times at a woman who jumped out of the vehicle he was driving July 17, 2022 following an argument. The woman, who was not hit, called the Rochester Police Department, which investigated. Police found Hughey with the illegal firearm for the shooting, a pipe bomb, and body armor, according to the DA’s Office. After an initial struggle, police arrested him.

“Today’s sentence is a testament to the victim’s willingness to come forward and work with the police,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Tony DiPerna, of the Special Investigations Bureau, who prosecuted the case.