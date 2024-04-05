Man gets 25 years to life for 2021 Wayne County murder

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 49-yeear-old man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering and robbing a man in Arcadia in 2021.

Michael A. Robinson was sentenced by Wayne County Judge Richard Healy on April 1 in connection with the death of Torey Mathis. Robinson was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 6, 2023, of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Co-workers became concerned when Mathis, 52, didn’t show up for work June 7, 2021. Police went to House’s Hotel in Arcadia to check on his welfare and found him dead in his apartment, with multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office. An investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police and other state and local agencies led to Robinson’s arrest and conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Wayne County Second Assistant District Attorney David Dys.