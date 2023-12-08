Man gets 25 years to life for 2022 murder on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a man last year on North Clinton Avenue.

Joshua Williams earlier was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the July 5, 2022 murder of Willie Wofford, who was shot five times. Due to the chaotic scene, an ambulance wasn’t able to get to the scene and police officers began performing lifesaving measures on Wofford and took him in a patrol car to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams left the state and was arrested in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to the DA’s office.

The Rochester Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Marshal Task Force Charleston County officers.