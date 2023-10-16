Man gets 30 years in prison for killing at Burger King on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the shooting death of an employee at a Burger King restaurant in January.

Dashaun Tubbs, 19, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced Monday, Oct. 16, to 25 years in prison on the manslaughter charge plus another five years on the gun charge. He also was sentenced to post-release supervision on both charges.

Rochester Police responded Jan. 14, 2023 to Burger King on Lyell Avenue in Rochester for reports of a person shot. They found Burger King employee Sideic Robinson, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot sounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died. After an investigation, Tubbs was arrested on this homicide and his involvement in a separate shooting, of a 17-year-old, on Feb. 23, police said.

“Dashaun Tubbs stormed into a Burger King on January 14, 2023, to kill Sideic Robinson,’ Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated. “Sideic Robinson had his entire life ahead of

him before it was ripped away in a senseless act of violence. There was no reason for one

teenager to kill another on that January night. We hope that Dashaun Tubbs will use the next 30

years in the Department of Corrections to reflect on his violent actions that took a life.”