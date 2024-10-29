Man gets 33 months in prison for throwing firework at police during Daniel Prude protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man who threw an ignited firework at Rochester Police Department officers in 2020 amid the protests following the death of Daniel Prude will serve 33 months in prison.

JohnMichael Santiago, 25, was part of a group of around 1,500 protesters who gathered at Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard, about a block north of RPD headquarters, and blocked all lanes of traffic on nearby streets on Sept. 5, 2020. Over the next few hours, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, some protesters hurled rocks, bottles, lit fireworks and other objects at police officers, some shining flashlights or pointing lasers at officers. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the firework Santiago threw detonated in the immediate vicinity of the officers.

Santiago was not arrested that night, but when later interviewed by police, he admitted that he attended the protest, brought fireworks, and threw an ignited mortar-style firework at officers. Then, when in custody at the Livingston County Jail in Geneseo after being charged with civil disorder, he assaulted two corrections officers, throwing a hard plastic cup at one and hitting the other in the face with his fist. Officers wrestled Santiago to secure him, with one officer suffering a concussion and contusions and another suffering a back injury.

The protest was part of the unrest following the death of Prude while restrained in RPD custody in March 2020.

The RPD, FBI and U.S. Marshall’s Service investigated.