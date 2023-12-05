Man gets 50 to life in sex abuse of 11-year-old

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

James Orr was convicted by a jury of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was sentenced Tuesday by state Supreme Court Justice Judith Sinclair.

The abuse happened on Jan. 30, 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and Orr and the girl were strangers to each other. Orr was civilly committed on parole at the time of the assault, due to his history and status on the sex abuse registry, the DA’s office said.

“The strength and fortitude of this young victim cannot be overstated,” said Assistant District

Attorney Michael Robertson. “This young survivor showed incredible resiliency by reporting her

trauma and facing her abuser in court. Both the Rochester Police Department and the New York State

Division of Parole were instrumental in the identification of James Orr, a dangerous sex offender. I

want to thank Bivona Child Advocacy Center for their critical work with the survivor in this case. It

is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office today’s life sentence will assist this

survivor as she continues to heal from this unspeakable trauma.”

District Attorney Sandra Doorley urged anyone who knows or suspects a child may be in danger to call police or Bivona Child Advocacy Center.