Man gets home detention for perjury about kickback scheme with former Housing Authority head

A Penfield man who lied about his role in a kickback scheme with the former head of the Rochester Housing Authority faced sentencing Monday.

Francis Cardinell, 77, who was convicted of perjury, will spend the next 13 months in home detention.

Authorities say Cardinell, a contractor, lied about paying out tens of thousands in kickbacks to former Housing Authority chairman George Moses in return for kickbacks.

Moses was convicted of fraud and sentenced to six and a half years in prison.