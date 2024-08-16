Man gets probation for part in illegal sports betting ring

A Rochester man who was part of an illegal bookmaking business that had a gross daily revenue of about $2,000 was sentenced to one year probation.

James Civiletti, 33, was part of a conspiracy with Louis Ferrari Jr. and others in an illegal sports betting ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. For Civiletti’s part, he and Tomasso Sessa would collect gambling winnings from and pay gambling losses to individual bettors in cash and through online payment applications, and pay the winnings to Ferrari and Dominic Sprague.

Earlier this year Ferrari, 42, admitted to running the gambling network from a location on Blossom Road and managing an online betting website.