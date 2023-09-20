Man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting around North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 48, has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Rochester’s northeast side.

Rochester Police responded to a home around North Goodman Street and Diringer Place around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers found the man with an upper-body gunshot wound and an ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital, where he’s being treated.

RPD says they’ll share an update on the victim’s condition once it’s available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.

North Goodman Street has reopened to traffic but Diringer Place remains closed.