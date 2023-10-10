Man has life-threatening injuries after crashing car into building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his car struck a building Monday night on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard.

Rochester Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Officers say the car was traveling south of St. Paul Street when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and crashed. Only the driver was inside the car and he was taken to Strong Hospital.

RPD is still investigating the crash. The building wasn’t damaged.