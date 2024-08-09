Man has life-threatening injuries after electric longboard crash in city

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after crashing his electric longboard in the Park Avenue neighborhood on Thursday night.

The man in his 30s fell off the board when he hit a pothole near Park Avenue and Westminister Road just before 11 p.m. He was taken to Strong Hospital with a severe head injury.

Rochester Police say he may not have been wearing a helmet.