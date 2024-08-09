Man has life-threatening injuries after electric longboard crash in city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after crashing his electric longboard in the Park Avenue neighborhood on Thursday night.
The man in his 30s fell off the board when he hit a pothole near Park Avenue and Westminister Road just before 11 p.m. He was taken to Strong Hospital with a severe head injury.
Rochester Police say he may not have been wearing a helmet.