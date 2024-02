ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Thursday morning on Dewey Avenue near The Aquinas Institute.

The stabbing happened around 7:15 a.m. Rochester Police say the stabbing isn’t related to Aquinas other than its proximity. The man was taken to Strong Hospital to treat his upper-body stab wound.

Officers are still investigating the stabbing and is asking anyone with information to call 911.