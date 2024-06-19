Man held without bail after being arrested in Mt. Morris crack sales

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — A Mount Morris resident is being held without bail after being arrested in connection with a crack sale investigation in the village of Mount Morris.

Phillip Johnson, 44, was arrested June 14 by members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Morris Police Department after the county SWAT team executed a search warrant on Hopkins Street in the village. He has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree robbery.

Johnson was five prior felony convictions and is currently supervised by the state Parole Division, so the District Attorney’s Office recommended that he be held without bail.

The Livingston County Drug Task Force handled the investigation.