Man hit and killed by train on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after being hit by a train on the city’s southwest side. It happened on Saturday night around Maple Street near Saxton Street as the train was heading westbound.

Rochester Police and CSX Police responded around 7:15 p.m. and found the man dead on the tracks. RPD says the identity of the man is still unknown. No one on the train was hurt. Police will continue to investigate.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man was also hit and killed by a train. It happened in the Village of East Rochester while he was walking along the tracks and fell near West Commercial and North Washington streets.