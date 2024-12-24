Man hit and killed by vehicle on Empire Boulevard in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was standing on Empire Boulevard in Webster on Tuesday morning.

It happened between Kirkland and Webster Manor drives, near Empire Park, around 7 a.m. Webster Police say the driver was heading east on Empire Boulevard and the 69-year-old man died at the scene.

Webster Police say the crash doesn’t appear to have any criminal element. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The road was closed but has since reopened.