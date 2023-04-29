Man hit by car on Elmwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A little after 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a person hit by a car on Elmwood Avenue.

Rochester Police responded to Elmwood Avenue and Joseph C. Wilson Boulevard and found a 41-year-old man who was hit by a car. Police say the car was driving westbound when the 72-year-old driver hit the man.

Officials say the driver was cooperative with police and showed no signs of intoxication, but the pedestrian did. Police tell News10NBC that the pedestrian wandered into the middle of the road when he was hit.

The man hit was brought to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.