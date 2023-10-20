Man hit by truck while carrying baby gets 4 years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who was hit by a box truck when he ran into a street carrying his 1-month-old daughter and dropped the child is going to prison.

Gerald Benitez-Alvarez was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

After the impact, police say Benitez-Alvarez picked the baby up and kept running, only to drop her again and continue on solo. The child suffered a fractured skull, arm, and multiple brain bleeds

Benitez-Alvarez was taken into custody on St. Paul Street. Rochester Police said he was running from Child Protective Services. He was charged with assault.