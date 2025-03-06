Man hospitalized after being partially ejected from car during I-490 crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on I-490 by Culver Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger with one 34-year-old man inside was driving eastbound on I-490 when he left the road on the south shoulder near Culver Road, hitting a sign and then a Department of Transportation message board. He was partially ejected from the car.

The driver had a minor head injury and was taken to the hospital.