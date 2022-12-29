Man hospitalized after being shot in leg on Cameron Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot on Cameron Street on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting on the northwest side of the city around 10:45 p.m., not far from School No. 54.

Officers say the victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are following up on several leads. They are asking anyone who can help to call 911.