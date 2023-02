ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 22-year-old man was shot on the northwest side of the city, on Ravine Avenue and Maryland Street.

Police say they were called just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s when they discovered the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and searching for the gunman.