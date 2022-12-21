Man hospitalized after being shot on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is undergoing treatment at Strong Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Rochester Police say he was shot on Weyl Street off Joseph Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.