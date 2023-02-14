Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times on Columbia Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man was stabbed multiple times on Columbia Avenue Sunday night between Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street.

Officers responded just before 10:15 p.m. and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to control the bleeding. An ambulance took the man in his 40s to Strong Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police say there are no suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information to call 911.