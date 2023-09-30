Man hospitalized after crash at intersection of Dewey Avenue and Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a car crash at 450 West Ridge Road early Saturday morning.

Police say at 1 a.m. they found a 27-year-old man down in the road about 100 feet from the vehicle crash. Officials say the man was the sole occupant of his vehicle and was speeding down West Ridge Road.

Officers say the vehicle then went through a red light and hit another vehicle in the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Ridge Road. The driver and occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the initial vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police explain they will be following up with investigative tasks and that criminal charges are possible.