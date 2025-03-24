Man hospitalized after shooting on Clifford Avenue, police search for suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was hospitalized after being shot on Clifford Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officials said the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway, and police are searching for the shooter. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

