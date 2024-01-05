Man hospitalized after shooting on Hague Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 45, is hospitalized after a shooting on Hague Street off Jay Street on the city’s west side Friday morning.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting just before 2:15 a.m. and found the victim with a lower body gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the shooting and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The area around Hague Street has reopened to traffic.