Man hospitalized after shooting on Locust Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Locust Street around 11:18 p.m. Friday night. When they got there they found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area.

After investigating, police found a shooting victim, a man in his 40s, several blocks away at the Smith Street and Verona Street intersection.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the victim was shot on Locust Street, but they are still investigating.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.