Gunfire breaks out in two different parts of city, hitting man on Saxton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire broke out in two different areas of the city overnight, leaving a man hospitalized.

A man, 25, was shot on Saxton Street near Wilder Street on the city’s west side. Rochester Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers swarming the neighborhood. An ambulance took the man to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Minutes later, gunfire also broke out on Dayton Street on the city’s northeast side. Our photojournalist saw police picking up bullet casings on the street. RPD says no one was hit by the gunfire.

No suspects are in custody in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.