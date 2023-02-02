Man hospitalized after crash involving three cars at East Main and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Goodman Street in Rochester on Wednesday night.

A pickup truck, a van, and a sedan were involved in the wreck. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Rochester Police say a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

A 20-year-old man complained of pain but police say he refused medical assistance. The third driver, in his 50s, was not injured. No word yet on what caused the crash.