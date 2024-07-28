Man hurt, suspects get away after home invasion on Meigs Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was hurt during a home invasion in Rochester on Saturday evening.
The invasion happened at 5:40 p.m. at a home on Meigs Street near Elmhurst Street, according to police.
Two suspects entered the home, hit the victim on the head, pointed a gun at the victim, and stole several things from the house before taking off.