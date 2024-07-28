Man hurt, suspects get away after home invasion on Meigs Street

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was hurt during a home invasion in Rochester on Saturday evening.

The invasion happened at 5:40 p.m. at a home on Meigs Street near Elmhurst Street, according to police.

Two suspects entered the home, hit the victim on the head, pointed a gun at the victim, and stole several things from the house before taking off.