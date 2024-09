ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is his 20s in recovering after being shot on Dewey Avenue near Driving Park Avenue on Sunday night.

Rochester Police arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers soon learned that a private car took a gunshot victim to Rochester General Hospital.

The man is expected to survive and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.