Man in 40s drowns in Erie Canal in Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — A man in his 40s drowned after trying to swim across the Erie Canal in Newark on Wednesday.

It happened near Lock 28B and Van Buren Street. First responders heard about the drowning just before 3:45 p.m. from people fishing in the canal. The callers said the man went underwater and they didn’t see him resurface.

The Newark Fire Department used their boat and drag system to find the man’s body. Newark Police, ambulance services, New York State Police, and others also responded to the drowning. Officials don’t suspect any foul play.

This comes months after a 17-year-old boy also drowned in the Erie Canal in Newark. The Newark High School student drowned on June 24.