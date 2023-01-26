Man in 70s stabbed to death on Dayton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday night on Dayton Street on the city’s north side.

The stabbing happened around 9:40 p.m. between Bauman Street and Hudson Avenue. RPD says when officers arrived, they found a man in his 70s who was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where he later died. Police are investigating and will provide more details later today. This is considered the fourth homicide this year.