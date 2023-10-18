Man in critical condition after being found shot on Whitney Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y, — A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday night at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Whitney Street.

Rochester Police say they responded to Whitney Street, in the 100 block, just before 6:45 p.m. for the report of gunshots heard in the area. An officer on patrol about one street away heard the gunshots too and got there within moments, and found the 40-year-old Rochester man lying in the street, having suffered from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. The officer provided medical aid to the victim until the ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to receive treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.