Man in critical condition after being hit by city garbage truck in Upper Falls area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said a man was hit by a city of Rochester garbage truck at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of St.Paul and Bausch syreets in the Upper Falls area. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck is being cooperative and police are investigating.

St. Paul will be closed for between Lowell and Gorham streets until late afternoon on Tuesday.