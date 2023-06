ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Rochester Police responded to the area of 100 6th Street for the report of a man that was shot. The victim was shot in front of a house on 6th Street. The victim ran to 7th Street, where officers found him. The 28-year-old man was taken to Strong Hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.