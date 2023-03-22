Man in critical condition after being stabbed at apartment building on Chesnut Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A stabbing at an apartment building downtown on Tuesday night has left a 47-year-old man hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Rochester Police officers responded to Chestnut Street near Elm Street just before 7:30 p.m. and found the victim. Investigators say an argument led to a fight prior to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Officers have not made an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.