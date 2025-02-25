Man in critical condition after dirt bike crash on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 22, remains in critical condition after crashing his dirt bike into a van at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Rochester Police say the dirt bike wasn’t registered, the man wasn’t wearing a helmet, and he had an illegal gun with him.

RPD says the crash happened because the bike was speeding and hit the van head-on. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police are still investigating the crash.