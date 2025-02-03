Man in critical condition after hitting utility pole in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. — A Geneva man is seriously injured after hitting a utility pole in the Town of Phelps.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say the man was driving on Country Road 23 near Tileyard Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday when he crashed. Multiple fire departments responded to free the driver from his car. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash but say snowy road conditions may have been a factor.