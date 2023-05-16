Man in custody after police chase on northeast side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in custody after a Rochester Police chase that went through the northeast side of the city on Tuesday.

Officers say the chase started at Portland Avenue and Carter Street around 1 a.m. when they spotted the car of a suspect wanted for robbery, burglary, and other crimes.

RPD pursued the car until Norton Street and North Goodman Street, where the car ran over spike strips that officers placed in the road.

After the car stopped, officers took the 35-year-old man into custody. No one was injured in the chase.