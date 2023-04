PERINTON, N.Y. – A man is in custody after neighbors in Perinton were asked to stay inside their homes Friday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Turk Hill Road around 7 p.m. for a welfare check. When they got there, they heard what sounded like several gunshots.

A man eventually came out of the house. He was the only one inside. No one was hurt.

A criminal investigation is underway.