Man in custody after police say he violently assaulted woman in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – On Wednesday at 6:16 a.m., Greece Police went to a report of a woman being assaulted inside a house on Grecian Gardens Drive.

Officers found the victim inside the home with severe head trauma. She was immediately taken to the hospital where she had surgery for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect, 63-year-old Carl L. Rau, had blood on his hands and was taken into custody. The investigation found that he used multiple objects in the assault.

Rau was charged with attempted murder and assault and is in jail until his arraignment.