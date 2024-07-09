Man charged with gunpoint robbery on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they captured a man overnight wanted in a gunpoint robbery.

The robbery happened on Joseph Avenue early Monday morning. Officers say they tried to pull over a car on Monday night that they believed was used in the robbery. According to RPD, the driver ran from the car and officers took him into custody on nearby Child Street.

The 21-year-old is facing grand larceny, criminal obstruction of breath, robbery, and other charges. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court.