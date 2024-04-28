Man in guarded condition after crash in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Yates County overnight.

Deputies say it happened around 9:05 p.m. Friday on Route 230 in the Town of Barrington.

They say Mason Morley from Depew crossed the road’s center line before going off the road completely and into a ditch. Morley, 25, was airlifted to the hospital with an injury to his left arm. He was in guarded condition Saturday night at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies are still investigating.